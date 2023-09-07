Yan Gomes vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Thursday, Yan Gomes (.353 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Chicago Cubs face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Giants.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes has 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks while hitting .275.
- Gomes has gotten a hit in 60 of 96 games this season (62.5%), including 21 multi-hit games (21.9%).
- He has gone deep in 8.3% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Gomes has driven home a run in 36 games this season (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 33.3% of his games this season (32 of 96), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.2%) he has scored more than once.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|50
|.295
|AVG
|.256
|.333
|OBP
|.299
|.449
|SLG
|.402
|14
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|5
|25
|RBI
|24
|32/9
|K/BB
|35/7
|0
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Nelson makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old righty.
