Trestan Ebner 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Coming off a campaign in which he recorded 4.2 fantasy points (121st among RBs), the Chicago Bears' Trestan Ebner is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 123rd running back off the board this summer (841st overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his numbers and projections below.
Trestan Ebner Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|4.20
|7.96
|-
|Overall Rank
|465
|566
|741
|Position Rank
|110
|143
|123
Trestan Ebner 2022 Stats
- In the trenches last season, Ebner proved effective by running for 54 yards.
- Ebner picked up 2.3 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 23 yards -- in his best game last year, in Week 3 versus the Houston Texans.
- In Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys, Ebner posted a season-low -0.5 fantasy points, courtesy of this stat line: 2 carries, -5 yards.
Trestan Ebner 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rec TDs
|Week 3
|Texans
|2.3
|7
|23
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|0.8
|6
|20
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|0.8
|3
|8
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Cowboys
|-0.5
|2
|-5
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Falcons
|0.8
|6
|8
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Eagles
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Vikings
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
