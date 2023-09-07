With an ADP that ranks him 126th at his position (857th overall), Travis Homer has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he recorded 27.1 fantasy points, which ranked him 75th at his position. For a peek at what we can expect from the Chicago Bears RB in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Travis Homer Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 27.10 22.01 - Overall Rank 313 391 757 Position Rank 70 107 126

Travis Homer 2022 Stats

On the ground last year, Homer made an impact by running for 74 yards.

In Week 12 last season versus the Las Vegas Raiders, Homer put up a season-high of 11.3 fantasy points, with this stat line: 2 carries, 8 yards; 2 receptions, 45 yards, 1 TD.

In Week 1 versus the Denver Broncos, Homer put up a season-low 0.2 fantasy points, courtesy of this stat line: 1 carry, 2 yards.

Travis Homer 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 Broncos 0.2 1 2 0 0 Week 2 @49ers 4.2 2 9 0 0 Week 3 Falcons 0.7 1 7 0 0 Week 8 Giants 3.1 2 10 0 0 Week 9 @Cardinals 3.2 1 7 0 0 Week 12 Raiders 11.3 2 8 0 1 Week 14 Panthers 3.4 9 26 0 0 Week 15 49ers 1.0 1 5 0 0

