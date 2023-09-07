Travis Homer 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
With an ADP that ranks him 126th at his position (857th overall), Travis Homer has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he recorded 27.1 fantasy points, which ranked him 75th at his position. For a peek at what we can expect from the Chicago Bears RB in 2023, check out the rest of this column.
Travis Homer Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|27.10
|22.01
|-
|Overall Rank
|313
|391
|757
|Position Rank
|70
|107
|126
Travis Homer 2022 Stats
- On the ground last year, Homer made an impact by running for 74 yards.
- In Week 12 last season versus the Las Vegas Raiders, Homer put up a season-high of 11.3 fantasy points, with this stat line: 2 carries, 8 yards; 2 receptions, 45 yards, 1 TD.
- In Week 1 versus the Denver Broncos, Homer put up a season-low 0.2 fantasy points, courtesy of this stat line: 1 carry, 2 yards.
Travis Homer 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Broncos
|0.2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@49ers
|4.2
|2
|9
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|0.7
|1
|7
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Giants
|3.1
|2
|10
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Cardinals
|3.2
|1
|7
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Raiders
|11.3
|2
|8
|0
|1
|Week 14
|Panthers
|3.4
|9
|26
|0
|0
|Week 15
|49ers
|1.0
|1
|5
|0
|0
