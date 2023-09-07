Nick Madrigal vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Nick Madrigal -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 119 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on September 7 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Giants.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal is batting .269 with 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.
- Madrigal has picked up a hit in 48 of 79 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.
- He has homered in two of 79 games played this year, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Madrigal has an RBI in 20 of 79 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them.
- In 32.9% of his games this season (26 of 79), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.6%) he has scored more than once.
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|38
|.262
|AVG
|.276
|.321
|OBP
|.317
|.357
|SLG
|.362
|7
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|16
|11/5
|K/BB
|10/5
|4
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.64).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Nelson gets the call to start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old righty.
