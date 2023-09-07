The Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots square off for one of many exciting matchups on the NFL slate in Week 1.

Keep reading to learn how to watch every single NFL clash on the docket.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

NFL Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 PM ET, Thursday, September 7 NBC (Live stream on Fubo) Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 10 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 10 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 10 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 10 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 10 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 10 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 10 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 10 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, September 10 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, September 10 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, September 10 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, September 10 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, September 10 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants 8:20 PM ET, Sunday, September 10 NBC (Live stream on Fubo) Buffalo Bills at New York Jets 8:15 PM ET, Monday, September 11 ABC/ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your NFL fix this season by signing up for Fubo!