Following a campaign in which he scored 8.3 fantasy points (64th among QBs), the Chicago Bears' Nathan Peterman is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 59th quarterback off the board this summer (425th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his numbers and projections below.

Nathan Peterman Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 8.26 0.38 - Overall Rank 426 687 425 Position Rank 63 91 59

Nathan Peterman 2022 Stats

Last season Peterman totaled 139 passing yards (8.2 per game), going 14-for-25 (56%) with one TD and one INT.

In his best game last year, Peterman picked up 9.3 fantasy points -- 11-of-19 (57.9%), 114 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs. That was in Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 16 versus the Buffalo Bills -- Peterman finished with -1.0 fantasy points. His stat line was: 3-of-5 (60%), 25 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

Nathan Peterman 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 15 Eagles 0.0 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 Week 16 Bills -1.0 3-for-5 25 0 1 0 Week 18 Vikings 9.3 11-for-19 114 1 0 0

