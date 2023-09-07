Justin Fields 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Justin Fields is being drafted as the sixth quarterback off the board in summer drafts after he recorded 296.0 fantasy points last season (seventh at his position). For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Chicago Bears QB in 2023, check out the rest of this column.
Justin Fields Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|295.98
|315.01
|-
|Overall Rank
|6
|6
|43
|Position Rank
|6
|6
|6
Justin Fields 2022 Stats
- Fields passed for 2,242 yards last year (131.9 per game), completing 60.4% (192-for-318), with 17 TDs and 11 INTs.
- In addition he rushed for eight TDs and averaged 67.2 yards on the ground.
- Fields picked up 42.7 fantasy points -- 17-of-28 (60.7%), 123 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 15 carries, 178 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 9 versus the Miami Dolphins, which was his best game last year.
- In his worst game of the year -- Week 3 against the Houston Texans -- Fields finished with 4.9 fantasy points. His stat line was: 8-of-17 (47.1%), 106 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs; 8 carries, 47 yards.
Justin Fields 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Pass Comp/Att
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|13.6
|8-for-17
|121
|2
|1
|0
|Week 2
|@Packers
|8.8
|7-for-11
|70
|0
|1
|1
|Week 3
|Texans
|4.9
|8-for-17
|106
|0
|2
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|10.2
|11-for-22
|174
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|17.0
|15-for-21
|208
|1
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Commanders
|18.4
|14-for-27
|190
|1
|1
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|23.4
|13-for-21
|179
|1
|1
|1
|Week 8
|@Cowboys
|26.0
|17-for-23
|151
|2
|0
|1
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|42.7
|17-for-28
|123
|3
|0
|1
|Week 10
|Lions
|39.4
|12-for-20
|167
|2
|1
|2
|Week 11
|@Falcons
|22.6
|14-for-21
|153
|1
|1
|1
|Week 13
|Packers
|19.3
|20-for-25
|254
|0
|2
|1
|Week 15
|Eagles
|23.6
|14-for-21
|152
|2
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Bills
|9.9
|15-for-23
|119
|1
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Lions
|16.2
|7-for-21
|75
|1
|1
|0
