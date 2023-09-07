Justin Fields is being drafted as the sixth quarterback off the board in summer drafts after he recorded 296.0 fantasy points last season (seventh at his position). For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Chicago Bears QB in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Justin Fields Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 295.98 315.01 - Overall Rank 6 6 43 Position Rank 6 6 6

Justin Fields 2022 Stats

Fields passed for 2,242 yards last year (131.9 per game), completing 60.4% (192-for-318), with 17 TDs and 11 INTs.

In addition he rushed for eight TDs and averaged 67.2 yards on the ground.

Fields picked up 42.7 fantasy points -- 17-of-28 (60.7%), 123 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 15 carries, 178 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 9 versus the Miami Dolphins, which was his best game last year.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 3 against the Houston Texans -- Fields finished with 4.9 fantasy points. His stat line was: 8-of-17 (47.1%), 106 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs; 8 carries, 47 yards.

Justin Fields 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 49ers 13.6 8-for-17 121 2 1 0 Week 2 @Packers 8.8 7-for-11 70 0 1 1 Week 3 Texans 4.9 8-for-17 106 0 2 0 Week 4 @Giants 10.2 11-for-22 174 0 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 17.0 15-for-21 208 1 0 0 Week 6 Commanders 18.4 14-for-27 190 1 1 0 Week 7 @Patriots 23.4 13-for-21 179 1 1 1 Week 8 @Cowboys 26.0 17-for-23 151 2 0 1 Week 9 Dolphins 42.7 17-for-28 123 3 0 1 Week 10 Lions 39.4 12-for-20 167 2 1 2 Week 11 @Falcons 22.6 14-for-21 153 1 1 1 Week 13 Packers 19.3 20-for-25 254 0 2 1 Week 15 Eagles 23.6 14-for-21 152 2 0 0 Week 16 Bills 9.9 15-for-23 119 1 0 0 Week 17 @Lions 16.2 7-for-21 75 1 1 0

