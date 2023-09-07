On Thursday, Ian Happ (.622 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Giants.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ is hitting .247 with 30 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 88 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 101st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is 88th in slugging.

Happ has gotten at least one hit in 63.5% of his games this year (87 of 137), with at least two hits 30 times (21.9%).

Looking at the 137 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (10.9%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Happ has picked up an RBI in 43 games this year (31.4%), with more than one RBI in 20 of them (14.6%).

In 40.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (10.9%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 68 .239 AVG .255 .349 OBP .377 .413 SLG .430 24 XBH 26 9 HR 8 38 RBI 33 73/41 K/BB 62/47 5 SB 8

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings