Currently the 50th wide receiver off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (124th overall), Darnell Mooney put up 61.5 fantasy points last season, ranking him 73rd at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and numbers on the Chicago Bears WR later on in this article.

Darnell Mooney Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 61.50 86.56 - Overall Rank 207 171 124 Position Rank 75 60 50

Darnell Mooney 2022 Stats

Mooney received got 61 targets last season and turned them into 40 receptions for 493 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 29.0 yards per tilt.

In his best game last season, Mooney picked up 10.5 fantasy points -- via seven receptions, 43 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins.

In what was his worst game of the season, Mooney finished with -0.4 fantasy points -- one reception, -4 yards, on two targets. That was in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers.

Darnell Mooney 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 0.8 3 1 8 0 Week 2 @Packers -0.4 2 1 -4 0 Week 3 Texans 2.3 6 2 23 0 Week 4 @Giants 9.4 5 4 94 0 Week 5 @Vikings 5.2 5 2 52 0 Week 6 Commanders 6.8 12 7 68 0 Week 7 @Patriots 5.3 6 3 53 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 7.0 5 5 70 0 Week 9 Dolphins 10.5 8 7 43 1 Week 10 Lions 5.7 4 4 57 0 Week 11 @Falcons 8.9 5 4 29 1

