After collecting 46.2 fantasy points last season (94th among WRs), Dante Pettis has an ADP of 580th overall (162nd at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his numbers and projections to find out.

Is Pettis on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Dante Pettis Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 46.20 12.49 - Overall Rank 248 505 580 Position Rank 95 182 162

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Dante Pettis 2022 Stats

Pettis' stat line last season featured 19 receptions for 245 yards and three TDs, averaging 14.4 yards per game on 41 targets.

In his best game last year, Pettis picked up 14.4 fantasy points -- via four receptions, 84 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 6 versus the Washington Commanders.

Rep Pettis and the Chicago Bears with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dante Pettis 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 11.1 1 1 51 1 Week 4 @Giants 0.0 3 0 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 6 Commanders 14.4 7 4 84 1 Week 7 @Patriots 3.1 1 1 2 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 1.8 5 4 18 0 Week 9 Dolphins 1.2 1 1 12 0 Week 10 Lions 1.7 1 1 9 0 Week 12 @Jets 1.2 2 1 12 0 Week 13 Packers 1.4 2 1 14 0 Week 15 Eagles 1.3 4 1 13 0 Week 16 Bills 7.1 5 2 11 1 Week 17 @Lions 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 18 Vikings 1.9 6 2 19 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.