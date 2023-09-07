After collecting 126.0 fantasy points last season (28th among RBs), D'Onta Foreman has an ADP of 126th overall (42nd at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dive into his stats and projections to find out.

D'Onta Foreman Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 126.00 93.12 - Overall Rank 95 145 126 Position Rank 30 46 42

D'Onta Foreman 2022 Stats

Foreman ran for 914 yards on 203 carries, averaging 53.8 yards per game, with five TDs last year.

In his best game last season -- Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons -- Foreman accumulated 31.8 fantasy points. His stat line: 26 carries, 118 yards, 3 TDs.

In his worst game of the season, Foreman ended up with 0.2 fantasy points -- 1 carry, 2 yards. That happened in Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals.

D'Onta Foreman 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 Browns 0.5 2 5 0 0 Week 2 @Giants 0.9 2 9 0 0 Week 4 Cardinals 0.2 1 2 0 0 Week 5 49ers 0.2 2 2 0 0 Week 6 @Rams 1.9 5 19 0 0 Week 7 Buccaneers 14.5 15 118 0 0 Week 8 @Falcons 31.8 26 118 3 0 Week 9 @Bengals 2.1 7 23 0 0 Week 10 Falcons 19.0 31 130 1 0 Week 11 @Ravens 2.4 11 24 0 0 Week 12 Broncos 11.3 24 113 0 0 Week 14 @Seahawks 7.5 21 74 0 0 Week 15 Steelers 0.9 10 9 0 0 Week 16 Lions 22.5 21 165 1 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 3.5 13 35 0 0 Week 18 @Saints 6.8 12 68 0 0

