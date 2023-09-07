Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 7
Thursday's game between the Chicago Cubs (76-64) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (72-68) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Cubs squad securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on September 7.
The probable pitchers are Javier Assad (3-2) for the Cubs and Ryne Nelson for the Diamondbacks.
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 75 times this season and won 45, or 60%, of those games.
- Chicago has entered 21 games this season favored by -160 or more and is 14-7 in those contests.
- The Cubs have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Chicago has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 716.
- The Cubs' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 2
|@ Reds
|L 2-1
|Javier Assad vs Andrew Abbott
|September 3
|@ Reds
|W 15-7
|Jameson Taillon vs Carson Spiers
|September 4
|Giants
|W 5-0
|Justin Steele vs Logan Webb
|September 5
|Giants
|W 11-8
|Kyle Hendricks vs Ryan Walker
|September 6
|Giants
|W 8-2
|Jordan Wicks vs Alex Wood
|September 7
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Javier Assad vs Ryne Nelson
|September 8
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Zac Gallen
|September 9
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Justin Steele vs Merrill Kelly
|September 10
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Brandon Pfaadt
|September 11
|@ Rockies
|-
|Jordan Wicks vs Kyle Freeland
|September 12
|@ Rockies
|-
|Javier Assad vs Chris Flexen
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.