After collecting 97.3 fantasy points last season (sixth among TEs), Cole Kmet has an ADP of 112th overall (12th at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his stats and projections to find out.

Cole Kmet Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 97.30 81.28 - Overall Rank 139 187 112 Position Rank 7 13 12

Cole Kmet 2022 Stats

Last season, Kmet received 69 targets and converted them into 50 catches for 544 yards and seven TDs, averaging 32.0 yards per tilt.

In Week 10 last year against the Detroit Lions, Kmet posted a season-high 19.4 fantasy points, with this stat line: four receptions, 74 yards and two touchdowns.

Cole Kmet 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Packers 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Texans 4.0 3 2 40 0 Week 4 @Giants 1.6 3 3 16 0 Week 5 @Vikings 4.5 4 4 45 0 Week 6 Commanders 1.5 3 1 15 0 Week 7 @Patriots 3.2 3 2 32 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 7.1 2 2 11 1 Week 9 Dolphins 17.0 6 5 41 2 Week 10 Lions 19.4 7 4 74 2 Week 11 @Falcons 3.5 4 3 35 0 Week 12 @Jets 2.7 6 3 27 0 Week 13 Packers 7.2 7 6 72 0 Week 15 Eagles 2.5 5 4 25 0 Week 16 Bills 2.7 6 5 27 0 Week 17 @Lions 8.7 3 2 27 1 Week 18 Vikings 11.7 5 4 57 1

