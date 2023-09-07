Chase Claypool 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
After compiling 12.4 fantasy points last season (141st among WRs), Chase Claypool has an ADP of 192nd overall (71st at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dive into his numbers and projections to find out.
Is Claypool on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!
Chase Claypool Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|59.04
|64.62
|-
|Overall Rank
|213
|225
|192
|Position Rank
|80
|86
|71
Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Chase Claypool 2022 Stats
- Last season, Claypool grabbed 14 passes (on 29 targets) for 140 yards, averaging 15.6 yards per contest.
- In Week 6 last season versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Claypool posted a season-high 16.4 fantasy points, with these numbers: seven receptions, 96 yards and one touchdown.
Rep Claypool and the Chicago Bears with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Chase Claypool 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bengals
|5.4
|6
|4
|18
|0
|Week 2
|Patriots
|2.6
|6
|4
|26
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|4.6
|6
|3
|35
|0
|Week 4
|Jets
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|5.0
|9
|5
|50
|0
|Week 6
|Buccaneers
|16.4
|7
|7
|96
|1
|Week 7
|@Dolphins
|4.1
|8
|5
|41
|0
|Week 8
|@Eagles
|8.5
|6
|4
|45
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|1.7
|6
|2
|13
|0
|Week 10
|Lions
|0.8
|2
|1
|8
|0
|Week 11
|@Falcons
|1.1
|3
|2
|11
|0
|Week 12
|@Jets
|5.1
|5
|2
|51
|0
|Week 13
|Packers
|0.8
|6
|5
|28
|0
|Week 17
|@Lions
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Vikings
|2.9
|6
|2
|29
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.