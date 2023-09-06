Yan Gomes vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Yan Gomes -- with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the San Francisco Giants, with Tristan Beck on the mound, on September 6 at 2:20 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Giants.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Tristan Beck
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is batting .275 with 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.
- Gomes has picked up a hit in 60 of 96 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.
- He has homered in 8.3% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his chances at the plate.
- In 36 games this season (37.5%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (11.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 32 of 96 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|50
|.295
|AVG
|.256
|.333
|OBP
|.299
|.449
|SLG
|.402
|14
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|5
|25
|RBI
|24
|32/9
|K/BB
|35/7
|0
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.06).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.1 per game).
- Beck starts for the first time this season for the Giants.
- The 27-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.