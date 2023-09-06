The Kansas City Royals (44-96) aim to finish off a sweep of a three-game series versus the Chicago White Sox (53-86), at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Royals will call on Jordan Lyles (4-15) against the White Sox and Touki Toussaint (2-7).

White Sox vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Touki Toussaint

Toussaint (2-7 with a 4.87 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.87, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .216 against him.

Toussaint has yet to record a quality start this season.

Toussaint will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.3 frames per outing.

He has had four appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

The Royals' Lyles (4-15) will make his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed eight innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 6.11, a 2.6 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.257 in 26 games this season.

In 26 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

In 26 starts, Lyles has pitched through or past the fifth inning 23 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 26 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 32-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (6.11), 34th in WHIP (1.257), and 49th in K/9 (6.2).

Jordan Lyles vs. White Sox

The White Sox rank 26th in MLB with 569 runs scored this season. They have a .240 batting average this campaign with 152 home runs (19th in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the White Sox to go 10-for-51 with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBI in 14 innings this season.

