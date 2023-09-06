Wednesday's contest at Kauffman Stadium has the Kansas City Royals (44-96) squaring off against the Chicago White Sox (53-86) at 7:40 PM ET (on September 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-5 victory for the Royals, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Royals will give the ball to Jordan Lyles (4-15, 6.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Touki Toussaint (2-7, 4.87 ERA).

White Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

White Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Royals 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-6.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its foes are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 contests.

The White Sox have been victorious in 30, or 32.3%, of the 93 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 26-54 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (569 total, 4.1 per game).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.95 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

White Sox Schedule