On Wednesday, Nico Hoerner (.308 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles and three walks) and the Chicago Cubs play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Tristan Beck. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Giants.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Tristan Beck

Tristan Beck TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner has an OPS of .733, fueled by an OBP of .341 and a team-best slugging percentage of .392 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 20th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 115th in slugging.

In 72.9% of his games this season (94 of 129), Hoerner has picked up at least one hit, and in 44 of those games (34.1%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 129 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (7.0%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

Hoerner has an RBI in 38 of 129 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 47.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.2%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 62 .296 AVG .264 .363 OBP .318 .415 SLG .368 19 XBH 19 6 HR 3 36 RBI 26 37/21 K/BB 41/19 18 SB 16

Giants Pitching Rankings