Nico Hoerner vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Nico Hoerner (.308 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles and three walks) and the Chicago Cubs play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Tristan Beck. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Giants.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Tristan Beck
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner has an OPS of .733, fueled by an OBP of .341 and a team-best slugging percentage of .392 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 20th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 115th in slugging.
- In 72.9% of his games this season (94 of 129), Hoerner has picked up at least one hit, and in 44 of those games (34.1%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 129 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (7.0%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Hoerner has an RBI in 38 of 129 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 47.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.2%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|62
|.296
|AVG
|.264
|.363
|OBP
|.318
|.415
|SLG
|.368
|19
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|3
|36
|RBI
|26
|37/21
|K/BB
|41/19
|18
|SB
|16
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.1 per game).
- Beck starts for the first time this season for the Giants.
- The 27-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.