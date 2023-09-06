Luis Robert -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on September 6 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert has 132 hits, which leads Chicago hitters this season, while batting .271 with 69 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 47th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Robert has recorded a hit in 88 of 128 games this year (68.8%), including 35 multi-hit games (27.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 25.8% of his games this season, and 6.6% of his plate appearances.

Robert has had at least one RBI in 37.5% of his games this season (48 of 128), with two or more RBI 16 times (12.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 49.2% of his games this year (63 of 128), he has scored, and in 16 of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 66 .261 AVG .279 .317 OBP .330 .577 SLG .543 36 XBH 33 17 HR 18 35 RBI 36 63/14 K/BB 88/14 4 SB 13

