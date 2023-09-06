The Chicago White Sox, including Gavin Sheets (.148 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 128 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets has seven doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks while hitting .207.

Sheets has gotten a hit in 43 of 95 games this year (45.3%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (7.4%).

Looking at the 95 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (9.5%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Sheets has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (20.0%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (7.4%).

He has scored in 20 of 95 games so far this year.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 48 .179 AVG .233 .258 OBP .293 .265 SLG .419 4 XBH 12 3 HR 6 14 RBI 17 28/13 K/BB 23/10 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings