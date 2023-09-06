Dansby Swanson vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Dansby Swanson (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Chicago Cubs play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Tristan Beck. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Giants.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Giants Starter: Tristan Beck
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 58 walks while batting .246.
- Swanson has gotten at least one hit in 60% of his games this season (75 of 125), with more than one hit 32 times (25.6%).
- In 17 games this year, he has homered (13.6%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Swanson has had an RBI in 44 games this year (35.2%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 41.6% of his games this year (52 of 125), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (10.4%) he has scored more than once.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|64
|.272
|AVG
|.221
|.338
|OBP
|.323
|.460
|SLG
|.377
|23
|XBH
|19
|10
|HR
|9
|38
|RBI
|32
|61/23
|K/BB
|74/35
|1
|SB
|5
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Giants have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.06).
- The Giants surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.1 per game).
- Beck makes his first start of the season for the Giants.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 27-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
