The Chicago Cubs (75-64) have a 2-0 series lead, hoping to sweep the San Francisco Giants (70-69) on Wednesday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Jordan Wicks (2-0) for the Cubs and Tristan Beck for the Giants.

Cubs vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • TV: MARQ
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Probable Pitchers: Wicks - CHC (2-0, 1.80 ERA) vs Beck - SF (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Wicks

  • Wicks will take to the mound for the Cubs, his third start of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, throwing five innings and giving up one earned run.
  • He has pitched in two games this season with an ERA of 1.80, a batting average against of .194 and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • Wicks will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tristan Beck

  • Beck will make his first start of the season for the Giants.
  • The right-hander is making his MLB debut. He's 27 years old.

