Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs (75-64) will be looking for a series sweep when they face off against Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants (70-69) at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, September 6. First pitch is set for 2:20 PM ET.

The Cubs have been listed as -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Giants (+125). The over/under for the game is set at 10.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Jordan Wicks - CHC (2-0, 1.80 ERA) vs Tristan Beck - SF (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cubs vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 74 times and won 44, or 59.5%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Cubs have a record of 17-9 (65.4%).

Chicago has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs have a 6-3 record from the nine games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Giants have been underdogs in 62 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (45.2%) in those contests.

The Giants have a win-loss record of 6-10 when favored by +125 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Giants have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Cubs vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nick Madrigal 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+1250) 0.5 (+200) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+135) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd Win NL Central +225 - 2nd

