J.D. Davis and the San Francisco Giants take on Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in baseball with 168 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 13th in baseball, slugging .419.

The Cubs' .254 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.

Chicago scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (708 total, 5.1 per game).

The Cubs' .329 on-base percentage is eighth-best in MLB.

The Cubs' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 18th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Chicago's 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.272).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Wicks (2-0) pitches for the Cubs to make his third start of the season.

The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.

Wicks will try to build upon a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging five frames per appearance).

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2023 Reds L 3-2 Away Jose Cuas Lyon Richardson 9/2/2023 Reds L 2-1 Away Javier Assad Andrew Abbott 9/3/2023 Reds W 15-7 Away Jameson Taillon Carson Spiers 9/4/2023 Giants W 5-0 Home Justin Steele Logan Webb 9/5/2023 Giants W 11-8 Home Kyle Hendricks Ryan Walker 9/6/2023 Giants - Home Jordan Wicks Alex Wood 9/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Javier Assad Slade Cecconi 9/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jameson Taillon Zac Gallen 9/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Justin Steele Merrill Kelly 9/10/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Kyle Hendricks Brandon Pfaadt 9/11/2023 Rockies - Away Jordan Wicks Kyle Freeland

