The Chicago Cubs, including Christopher Morel (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) in his previous game against the Giants.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is hitting .244 with 14 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 29 walks.

Morel has gotten at least one hit in 59.6% of his games this season (53 of 89), with multiple hits 17 times (19.1%).

He has hit a home run in 20 games this year (22.5%), leaving the park in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 41.6% of his games this season, Morel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 41 games this year (46.1%), including eight multi-run games (9.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Cubs Players vs the Giants

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 44 .247 AVG .242 .292 OBP .328 .487 SLG .484 17 XBH 18 10 HR 10 39 RBI 23 60/11 K/BB 55/18 3 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings