Christopher Morel vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Christopher Morel (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) in his previous game against the Giants.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is hitting .244 with 14 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 29 walks.
- Morel has gotten at least one hit in 59.6% of his games this season (53 of 89), with multiple hits 17 times (19.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 20 games this year (22.5%), leaving the park in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 41.6% of his games this season, Morel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this year (46.1%), including eight multi-run games (9.0%).
Other Cubs Players vs the Giants
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|44
|.247
|AVG
|.242
|.292
|OBP
|.328
|.487
|SLG
|.484
|17
|XBH
|18
|10
|HR
|10
|39
|RBI
|23
|60/11
|K/BB
|55/18
|3
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wood makes the start for the Giants, his 12th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.35 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when the lefty threw three innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering no earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 4.35 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .254 to his opponents.
