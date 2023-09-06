Bears Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
As of September 6 the Chicago Bears' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +6000.
Bears Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +450
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000
Chicago Betting Insights
- Chicago compiled a 5-10-1 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Bears games.
- With 307.8 yards of total offense per game (fifth-worst) and 375.9 yards allowed per game on defense (fourth-worst), Chicago was outplayed on both sides of the ball last year.
- Last season the Bears won only two games at home and once on the road.
- As favorites, Chicago was undefeated (1-0), but went just 2-13 as the underdog.
- In their division, the Bears were winless (0-6), and they were 1-11 in their conference.
Bears Impact Players
- Justin Fields threw for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game), completing 60.4% of his throws, with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year.
- On the ground, Fields scored eight touchdowns and picked up 1,143 yards.
- In 17 games for the Panthers last season, D.J. Moore had 63 receptions for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- On the ground for the Panthers a season ago, D'Onta Foreman scored five touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 914 yards (57.1 per game).
- On the ground, Khalil Herbert scored four touchdowns and accumulated 731 yards (56.2 per game).
- As a key defensive contributor, T.J. Edwards registered 159 tackles, 10.0 TFL, and two sacks in 17 games for the Eagles last year.
Bears Player Futures
2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|3
|September 24
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|4
|October 1
|Broncos
|-
|+4500
|5
|October 5
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|7
|October 22
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|9
|November 5
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|10
|November 9
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Lions
|-
|+2200
|12
|November 27
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|15
|December 17
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|16
|December 24
|Cardinals
|-
|+40000
|17
|December 31
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
