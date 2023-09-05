Yan Gomes -- with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the mound, on September 5 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Giants.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is batting .269 with 16 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.

Gomes has picked up a hit in 62.1% of his 95 games this year, with at least two hits in 21.1% of them.

He has gone deep in 8.4% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his chances at the plate.

Gomes has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (36.8%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (10.5%).

He has scored a run in 31 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 50 .283 AVG .256 .323 OBP .299 .434 SLG .402 13 XBH 14 4 HR 5 23 RBI 24 32/9 K/BB 35/7 0 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings