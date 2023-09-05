You can find player prop bet odds for Bobby Witt Jr., Luis Robert and others on the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox heading into their matchup at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium.

White Sox vs. Royals Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Robert Stats

Robert has put up 132 hits with 33 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He's slashed .272/.324/.560 on the year.

Robert will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .474 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 30 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Orioles Aug. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Orioles Aug. 28 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has collected 132 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashing .273/.336/.370 on the season.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 2 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 1 2-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 at Orioles Aug. 30 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Orioles Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Brady Singer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Singer Stats

The Royals' Brady Singer (8-10) will make his 27th start of the season.

He has nine quality starts in 26 chances this season.

Singer has made 20 starts of five or more innings in 26 chances this season, and averages 5.5 frames when he pitches.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 5.15 ERA ranks 47th, 1.395 WHIP ranks 46th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 38th.

Singer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mariners Aug. 25 4.0 9 4 4 6 1 at Cubs Aug. 19 3.2 9 6 4 3 2 vs. Mariners Aug. 14 7.1 2 2 2 8 1 at Red Sox Aug. 8 6.2 5 3 3 4 2 vs. Mets Aug. 3 8.0 3 0 0 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 24 doubles, eight triples, 28 home runs, 30 walks and 84 RBI (152 total hits). He's also swiped 39 bases.

He's slashing .275/.315/.500 so far this season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Sep. 3 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Red Sox Sep. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 1 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 118 hits with 19 doubles, 21 home runs, 18 walks and 63 RBI.

He's slashed .248/.289/.420 so far this year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. White Sox Sep. 4 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 3 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Red Sox Sep. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 1 3-for-5 2 2 4 9 vs. Pirates Aug. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

