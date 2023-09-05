When the Kansas City Royals (43-96) and Chicago White Sox (53-85) meet at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, September 5, Brady Singer will get the ball for the Royals, while the White Sox will send Dylan Cease to the mound. The game will start at 7:40 PM ET.

The Royals are listed as -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the White Sox (+105). The over/under is 9.5 runs for the matchup.

White Sox vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Singer - KC (8-10, 5.15 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (6-7, 4.98 ERA)

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the White Sox and Royals game but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the White Sox (+105) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $20.50 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Luis Robert hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Royals have entered the game as favorites 16 times this season and won four, or 25%, of those games.

The Royals have gone 3-6 (winning only 33.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Kansas City has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Royals went 1-2 across the three games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Kansas City and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been underdogs in 92 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (32.6%) in those contests.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 23-50 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

White Sox vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Robert 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+120) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+180) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+220) Andrew Vaughn 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+140) Eloy Jiménez 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+135)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 3rd

