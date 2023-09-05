Nelson Velazquez and the Kansas City Royals take the field on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium against Dylan Cease, who is starting for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is set for 7:40 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 149 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Chicago ranks 25th in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 563 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .294.

The White Sox rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Chicago averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.95 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.430 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Cease (6-7) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up five earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

In 28 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.

Cease has started 28 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 22 times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 28 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/30/2023 Orioles W 10-5 Away Dylan Cease Kyle Gibson 9/1/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Home Touki Toussaint Eduardo Rodríguez 9/2/2023 Tigers L 10-0 Home Mike Clevinger Reese Olson 9/3/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Home Michael Kopech Tarik Skubal 9/4/2023 Royals L 12-1 Away Jesse Scholtens Cole Ragans 9/5/2023 Royals - Away Dylan Cease Brady Singer 9/6/2023 Royals - Away Touki Toussaint Jordan Lyles 9/8/2023 Tigers - Away Mike Clevinger Reese Olson 9/9/2023 Tigers - Away Michael Kopech Tarik Skubal 9/10/2023 Tigers - Away Jesse Scholtens - 9/11/2023 Royals - Home Dylan Cease Brady Singer

