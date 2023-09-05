Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will look to get the better of Dylan Cease, the Chicago White Sox's starter, on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

The Royals are -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the White Sox (+100). The total for the game has been set at 9 runs.

White Sox vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Royals -120 +100 9 -120 +100 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-5.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the White Sox and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 White Sox contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 92 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (32.6%) in those games.

Chicago has a record of 26-53 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Chicago have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 63 of 137 chances this season.

The White Sox have posted a record of 8-6-0 against the spread this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-40 25-45 23-30 30-54 39-62 14-22

