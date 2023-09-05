Tuesday's contest features the Kansas City Royals (43-96) and the Chicago White Sox (53-85) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Royals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on September 5.

The Royals will give the ball to Brady Singer (8-10, 5.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Dylan Cease (6-7, 4.98 ERA).

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Our pick for this contest is Royals 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-5.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

The White Sox have been victorious in 30, or 32.6%, of the 92 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a mark of 26-53 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (563 total), Chicago is the 25th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The White Sox have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.95) in the majors this season.

