The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki and his .658 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Giants.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is batting .267 with 24 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 48 walks.

He ranks 58th in batting average, 47th in on base percentage, and 66th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Suzuki will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with two homers during his last outings.

Suzuki has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (76 of 114), with multiple hits 30 times (26.3%).

He has hit a home run in 12.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.5% of his games this year, Suzuki has tallied at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (9.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 51 of 114 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 63 .229 AVG .298 .306 OBP .367 .365 SLG .515 14 XBH 29 6 HR 9 25 RBI 27 49/20 K/BB 63/28 2 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings