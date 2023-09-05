Lenyn Sosa and his .303 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (106 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Kansas City Royals and Brady Singer on September 5 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lenyn Sosa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

Sosa is hitting .190 with four doubles, five home runs and a walk.

Sosa has reached base via a hit in 18 games this season (of 37 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has homered in 13.5% of his games in 2023 (five of 37), and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Sosa has had an RBI in eight games this season (21.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (8.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in nine of 37 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .188 AVG .192 .188 OBP .208 .304 SLG .404 4 XBH 5 2 HR 3 4 RBI 8 18/0 K/BB 11/1 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings