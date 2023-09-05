Dansby Swanson vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (.282 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson is batting .244 with 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 57 walks.
- Swanson has picked up a hit in 59.7% of his 124 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.0% of them.
- In 13.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Swanson has driven home a run in 43 games this season (34.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 41.1% of his games this year (51 of 124), with two or more runs 12 times (9.7%).
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|64
|.268
|AVG
|.221
|.333
|OBP
|.323
|.459
|SLG
|.377
|23
|XBH
|19
|10
|HR
|9
|37
|RBI
|32
|60/22
|K/BB
|74/35
|1
|SB
|5
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 151 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Walker makes the start for the Giants, his 12th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.16 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Friday -- the right-hander threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the San Diego Padres while surrendering two hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.16, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in 38 games this season. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.
