Cody Bellinger and Wilmer Flores will be among the stars on display when the Chicago Cubs face the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV Channel: TBS

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wrigley Field

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB play with 166 total home runs.

Chicago is 15th in baseball with a .417 slugging percentage.

The Cubs are 12th in the majors with a .253 batting average.

Chicago scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (697 total, 5.1 per game).

The Cubs are ninth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .328.

The Cubs' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 19th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Chicago has the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).

The Cubs have the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.269).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (5-7) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.75 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 110 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing no earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Hendricks has registered 10 quality starts this year.

Hendricks is aiming for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the hill.

In two of his 19 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2023 Reds W 6-2 Away Jordan Wicks Graham Ashcraft 9/1/2023 Reds L 3-2 Away Jose Cuas Lyon Richardson 9/2/2023 Reds L 2-1 Away Javier Assad Andrew Abbott 9/3/2023 Reds W 15-7 Away Jameson Taillon Carson Spiers 9/4/2023 Giants W 5-0 Home Justin Steele Logan Webb 9/5/2023 Giants - Home Kyle Hendricks Ryan Walker 9/6/2023 Giants - Home Jordan Wicks Tristan Beck 9/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Javier Assad Slade Cecconi 9/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jameson Taillon Zac Gallen 9/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Justin Steele Merrill Kelly 9/10/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Kyle Hendricks Brandon Pfaadt

