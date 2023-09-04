White Sox vs. Royals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 4
The Chicago White Sox (53-84) hope to stop their three-game losing run against the Kansas City Royals (42-96), at 2:10 PM ET on Monday.
The Royals will look to Cole Ragans (5-4) against the White Sox and Jesse Scholtens (1-6).
White Sox vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Ragans - KC (5-4, 3.41 ERA) vs Scholtens - CHW (1-6, 3.97 ERA)
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesse Scholtens
- Scholtens (1-6 with a 3.97 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 3.97 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .258 to opposing hitters.
- Scholtens has collected three quality starts this year.
- Scholtens will try to extend a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 3.2 frames per appearance).
- In nine of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cole Ragans
- The Royals will hand the ball to Ragans (5-4) for his eighth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while allowing three hits.
- The 25-year-old has pitched to a 3.41 ERA this season with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.4 walks per nine across 24 games.
- He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.
- Ragans has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.
