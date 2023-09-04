The Chicago White Sox (53-84) hope to stop their three-game losing run against the Kansas City Royals (42-96), at 2:10 PM ET on Monday.

The Royals will look to Cole Ragans (5-4) against the White Sox and Jesse Scholtens (1-6).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Monday, September 4, 2023
  • Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: BSKC
  • Location: Kansas City, Missouri
  • Venue: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Probable Pitchers: Ragans - KC (5-4, 3.41 ERA) vs Scholtens - CHW (1-6, 3.97 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Injury Report
Royals vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
Royals vs White Sox Player Props

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesse Scholtens

  • Scholtens (1-6 with a 3.97 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • In 22 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 3.97 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .258 to opposing hitters.
  • Scholtens has collected three quality starts this year.
  • Scholtens will try to extend a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 3.2 frames per appearance).
  • In nine of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cole Ragans

  • The Royals will hand the ball to Ragans (5-4) for his eighth start of the season.
  • The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while allowing three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has pitched to a 3.41 ERA this season with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.4 walks per nine across 24 games.
  • He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.
  • Ragans has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.
  • He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.