On Monday, September 4, Bobby Witt Jr.'s Kansas City Royals (42-96) host Luis Robert's Chicago White Sox (53-84) at Kauffman Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The Royals are -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the White Sox (+135). The game's total has been listed at 9 runs.

White Sox vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans - KC (5-4, 3.41 ERA) vs Jesse Scholtens - CHW (1-6, 3.97 ERA)

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Royals have been favored 15 times and won three, or 20%, of those games.

The Royals have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kansas City has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Royals have a 1-2 record across the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Kansas City and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been victorious in 30, or 33%, of the 91 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have a mark of 8-19 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

White Sox vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+195) Luis Robert 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+135) Andrew Vaughn 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Eloy Jiménez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 3rd

