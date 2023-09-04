The Chicago White Sox will look to Eloy Jimenez for continued success at the plate when they take on Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Monday, in the first game of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 149 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Chicago ranks 24th in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox's .240 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

Chicago has scored 562 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .295.

The White Sox rank 21st in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Chicago strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.89 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.423 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Jesse Scholtens (1-6) will take the mound for the White Sox, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up one earned run while allowing six hits.

He has earned a quality start three times in eight starts this season.

Scholtens has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished nine appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/29/2023 Orioles L 9-3 Away Jesse Scholtens Dean Kremer 8/30/2023 Orioles W 10-5 Away Dylan Cease Kyle Gibson 9/1/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Home Touki Toussaint Eduardo Rodríguez 9/2/2023 Tigers L 10-0 Home Mike Clevinger Reese Olson 9/3/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Home Michael Kopech Tarik Skubal 9/4/2023 Royals - Away Jesse Scholtens Cole Ragans 9/5/2023 Royals - Away Dylan Cease - 9/6/2023 Royals - Away Touki Toussaint Jordan Lyles 9/8/2023 Tigers - Away Mike Clevinger Reese Olson 9/9/2023 Tigers - Away Michael Kopech Tarik Skubal 9/10/2023 Tigers - Away Jesse Scholtens -

