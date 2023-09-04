The Chicago White Sox, including Trayce Thompson (.182 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

Cole Ragans TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

Thompson is hitting .164 with a double, six home runs and 18 walks.

In 25.0% of his 52 games this season, Thompson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

Looking at the 52 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (7.7%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Thompson has an RBI in six of 52 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 of 52 games (23.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 6 .143 AVG .176 .250 OBP .222 .400 SLG .176 3 XBH 0 3 HR 0 9 RBI 0 17/5 K/BB 8/1 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings