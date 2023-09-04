The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki and his .553 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field, Monday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Reds.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has 23 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 48 walks while batting .265.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.

Suzuki enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .263 with one homer.

Suzuki has gotten a hit in 75 of 113 games this season (66.4%), including 29 multi-hit games (25.7%).

Looking at the 113 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 13 of them (11.5%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.9% of his games this year, Suzuki has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (8.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 44.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 63 .223 AVG .298 .302 OBP .367 .340 SLG .515 12 XBH 29 5 HR 9 22 RBI 27 49/20 K/BB 63/28 2 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings