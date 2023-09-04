Nico Hoerner vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Nico Hoerner (.409 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Reds.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner has an OPS of .738, fueled by an OBP of .343 and a team-best slugging percentage of .395 this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 111th in the league in slugging.
- Hoerner has picked up a hit in 73.2% of his 127 games this year, with at least two hits in 33.9% of them.
- He has gone deep in 7.1% of his games this season, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Hoerner has had at least one RBI in 29.9% of his games this year (38 of 127), with more than one RBI 16 times (12.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 47.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 17 games with multiple runs (13.4%).
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|62
|.299
|AVG
|.264
|.367
|OBP
|.318
|.422
|SLG
|.368
|19
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|3
|36
|RBI
|26
|35/21
|K/BB
|41/19
|18
|SB
|16
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb will aim to grab his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Giants, his 29th of the season. He is 9-11 with a 3.64 ERA and 169 strikeouts through 180 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.64), 11th in WHIP (1.104), and 31st in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
