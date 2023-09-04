On Monday, Nick Madrigal (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Reds.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

  • Madrigal is batting .273 with 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.
  • Madrigal has picked up a hit in 46 of 76 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.
  • In 76 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
  • Madrigal has an RBI in 18 of 76 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them.
  • He has scored in 32.9% of his games this year (25 of 76), with two or more runs six times (7.9%).

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 38
.270 AVG .276
.333 OBP .317
.374 SLG .362
7 XBH 10
2 HR 0
9 RBI 16
11/5 K/BB 10/5
4 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
  • The Giants give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Giants will send Webb (9-11) out to make his 29th start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-11 with a 3.64 ERA and 169 strikeouts in 180 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.64), 11th in WHIP (1.104), and 31st in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers.
