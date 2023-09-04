On Monday, Luis Robert (.289 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Ragans. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

Cole Ragans TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.560) and total hits (132) this season.

He ranks 43rd in batting average, 87th in on base percentage, and seventh in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

Robert is batting .474 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In 69.3% of his games this season (88 of 127), Robert has picked up at least one hit, and in 35 of those games (27.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 26.0% of his games this season, and 6.6% of his plate appearances.

Robert has driven home a run in 48 games this season (37.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 63 games this year (49.6%), including multiple runs in 16 games.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 65 .261 AVG .280 .317 OBP .331 .577 SLG .545 36 XBH 33 17 HR 18 35 RBI 36 63/14 K/BB 88/14 4 SB 13

Royals Pitching Rankings