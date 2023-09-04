The Chicago White Sox, including Lenyn Sosa (.273 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

Cole Ragans TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lenyn Sosa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

Sosa is batting .186 with three doubles, five home runs and a walk.

Sosa has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 36 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In 13.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.2% of his games this season, Sosa has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (8.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in eight games this year (22.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .188 AVG .184 .188 OBP .200 .304 SLG .388 4 XBH 4 2 HR 3 4 RBI 8 18/0 K/BB 10/1 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings