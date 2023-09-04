Ian Happ -- with a slugging percentage of .763 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on September 4 at 2:20 PM ET.

He collected four RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double and a walk) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .365 this season while batting .248 with 86 walks and 73 runs scored.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 102nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 20th and he is 86th in slugging.

Happ has had a hit in 86 of 134 games this year (64.2%), including multiple hits 29 times (21.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.2% of his games in 2023 (15 of 134), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Happ has an RBI in 43 of 134 games this year, with multiple RBI in 20 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 55 of 134 games this season, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 68 .242 AVG .255 .351 OBP .377 .419 SLG .430 23 XBH 26 9 HR 8 38 RBI 33 69/39 K/BB 62/47 5 SB 8

