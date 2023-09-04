Dansby Swanson -- with a slugging percentage of .231 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on September 4 at 2:20 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Reds.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has 20 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 57 walks while hitting .244.

Swanson has picked up a hit in 73 of 123 games this year, with multiple hits 31 times.

In 17 games this year, he has gone deep (13.8%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).

Swanson has driven in a run in 42 games this year (34.1%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (13.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 41.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 64 .269 AVG .221 .335 OBP .323 .458 SLG .377 22 XBH 19 10 HR 9 36 RBI 32 58/22 K/BB 74/35 1 SB 5

