Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Giants on September 4, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Cody Bellinger, Wilmer Flores and others on the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants before their matchup at 2:20 PM ET on Monday at Wrigley Field.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Cubs vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Justin Steele Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Steele Stats
- Justin Steele (15-3) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 26th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.
- Steele will look to finish five or more innings for the 14th start in a row.
- He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.
- The 28-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.06), 22nd in WHIP (1.188), and 26th in K/9 (8.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Steele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 29
|6.0
|6
|0
|0
|8
|1
|at Pirates
|Aug. 24
|6.0
|6
|3
|2
|6
|2
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 19
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|7
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 12
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|7
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 6
|5.1
|8
|4
|3
|7
|4
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Justin Steele's player props with BetMGM.
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Bellinger Stats
- Bellinger has collected 130 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with 19 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .320/.364/.552 on the year.
- Bellinger hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with three home runs, a walk and eight RBI.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Sep. 3
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 1
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 1
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Hoerner Stats
- Nico Hoerner has 25 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 40 walks and 62 RBI (149 total hits). He's also swiped 34 bases.
- He has a slash line of .282/.343/.395 so far this year.
- Hoerner heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double and three walks.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Sep. 3
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Reds
|Sep. 1
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Reds
|Sep. 1
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 30
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Cody Bellinger, Nico Hoerner or other Cubs players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Wilmer Flores Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Flores Stats
- Flores has 97 hits with 21 doubles, 20 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 50 runs.
- He's slashed .288/.352/.528 so far this year.
Flores Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Padres
|Sep. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Padres
|Sep. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Wilmer Flores or other Giants players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.