You can wager on player prop bet odds for Cody Bellinger, Wilmer Flores and others on the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants before their matchup at 2:20 PM ET on Monday at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Giants Game Info

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Monday, September 4, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Justin Steele Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Steele Stats

Justin Steele (15-3) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 26th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Steele will look to finish five or more innings for the 14th start in a row.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.

The 28-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.06), 22nd in WHIP (1.188), and 26th in K/9 (8.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Steele Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers Aug. 29 6.0 6 0 0 8 1 at Pirates Aug. 24 6.0 6 3 2 6 2 vs. Royals Aug. 19 6.0 6 2 2 7 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 12 5.0 6 3 3 7 0 vs. Braves Aug. 6 5.1 8 4 3 7 4

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has collected 130 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with 19 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .320/.364/.552 on the year.

Bellinger hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with three home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Sep. 3 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0 at Reds Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds Sep. 1 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Reds Sep. 1 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 1 vs. Brewers Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has 25 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 40 walks and 62 RBI (149 total hits). He's also swiped 34 bases.

He has a slash line of .282/.343/.395 so far this year.

Hoerner heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double and three walks.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Sep. 3 2-for-5 2 0 0 3 0 at Reds Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Reds Sep. 1 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 1 at Reds Sep. 1 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 30 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Wilmer Flores Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Flores Stats

Flores has 97 hits with 21 doubles, 20 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 50 runs.

He's slashed .288/.352/.528 so far this year.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Padres Sep. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 at Padres Sep. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Reds Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Reds Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

