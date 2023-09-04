Cubs vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 4
Monday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (73-64) against the San Francisco Giants (70-67) at Wrigley Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 2:20 PM ET on September 4.
The Cubs will give the ball to Justin Steele (15-3, 3.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 16 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Logan Webb (9-11, 3.64 ERA).
Cubs vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Cubs vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Giants 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Cubs Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 5-4.
- Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
- The Cubs have been favorites in 72 games this season and won 42 (58.3%) of those contests.
- Chicago has entered 33 games this season favored by -140 or more and is 22-11 in those contests.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
- Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 692 total runs this season.
- The Cubs have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 30
|Brewers
|W 3-2
|Kyle Hendricks vs Brandon Woodruff
|September 1
|@ Reds
|W 6-2
|Jordan Wicks vs Graham Ashcraft
|September 1
|@ Reds
|L 3-2
|Jose Cuas vs Lyon Richardson
|September 2
|@ Reds
|L 2-1
|Javier Assad vs Andrew Abbott
|September 3
|@ Reds
|W 15-7
|Jameson Taillon vs Carson Spiers
|September 4
|Giants
|-
|Justin Steele vs Logan Webb
|September 5
|Giants
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs TBA
|September 6
|Giants
|-
|Jordan Wicks vs Tristan Beck
|September 7
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Javier Assad vs Slade Cecconi
|September 8
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Zac Gallen
|September 9
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Justin Steele vs Merrill Kelly
