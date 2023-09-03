Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Tigers on September 3, 2023
Player prop betting options for Spencer Torkelson, Luis Robert and others are available in the Detroit Tigers-Chicago White Sox matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday, starting at 2:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Robert Stats
- Robert has 132 hits with 33 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs, 28 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.
- He's slashing .272/.324/.560 on the year.
- Robert hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .474 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 30
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 29
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Orioles
|Aug. 28
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
Andrew Benintendi Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Benintendi Stats
- Andrew Benintendi has 132 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 45 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.
- He's slashed .275/.339/.373 so far this season.
- Benintendi enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.
Benintendi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 2
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 1
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 30
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Tarik Skubal Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Skubal Stats
- The Tigers will hand the ball to Tarik Skubal (3-3) for his 11th start of the season.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- Skubal has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 10 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
Skubal Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 29
|6.0
|4
|3
|2
|9
|2
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 23
|6.0
|6
|4
|4
|7
|1
|at Guardians
|Aug. 18
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|7
|1
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 11
|5.1
|7
|5
|4
|3
|2
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 5
|5.1
|6
|1
|0
|6
|1
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 30 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 60 walks and 72 RBI (117 total hits). He has stolen three bases.
- He has a .232/.318/.438 slash line so far this season.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Sep. 2
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|0
|at White Sox
|Sep. 1
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 29
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kerry Carpenter Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Carpenter Stats
- Kerry Carpenter has 92 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 25 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .289/.351/.525 so far this year.
Carpenter Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Sep. 2
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|Sep. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 31
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
